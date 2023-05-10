The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner ready for the final of a three-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +100 moneyline odds to win.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -120 +100 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have put together a 10-11 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Chicago has a record of 9-8 (52.9%).

The Cubs have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 36 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-20-1).

The Cubs have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-11 7-8 9-10 8-9 10-15 7-4

