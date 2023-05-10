Cubs vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner ready for the final of a three-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
Bookmakers list the Cubs as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +100 moneyline odds to win.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have put together a 10-11 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Chicago has a record of 9-8 (52.9%).
- The Cubs have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In the 36 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-20-1).
- The Cubs have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-11
|7-8
|9-10
|8-9
|10-15
|7-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.