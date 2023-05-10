Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Christopher Morel At The Plate (2022)
- Morel hit .235 with 19 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
- In 66 of 113 games last year (58.4%) Morel got at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (15.9%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 14.2% of his games last year (16 of 113), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel drove in a run in 27.4% of his games last year (31 of 113), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those contests (11.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 47 of 113 games last season (41.6%), including scoring more than once in 5.3% of his games (six times).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|51
|.270
|AVG
|.197
|.332
|OBP
|.283
|.505
|SLG
|.355
|22
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|16
|60/18
|K/BB
|77/20
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|39 (66.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (50.0%)
|10 (16.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (14.8%)
|27 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (37.0%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.3%)
|19 (32.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (22.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.29), 41st in WHIP (1.220), and 42nd in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
