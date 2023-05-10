Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .246.
  • Vaughn has picked up a hit in 26 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 44.4% of his games this year, Vaughn has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (25.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 36 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 20
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (40.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.55 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 51 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Royals will send Keller (2-3) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
