The Kansas City Royals (10-26) will look for another strong showing from a slugger on a hot streak versus the Chicago White Sox (12-24) on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium. Freddy Fermin is riding a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Lucas Giolito (1-2) for the White Sox and Jordan Lyles (0-5) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (1-2, 3.67 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-5, 6.47 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The White Sox's Giolito (1-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, a 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.104 in seven games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (0-5 with a 6.47 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.47, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Lyles has registered one quality start this year.

Lyles has put up six starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

The 32-year-old ranks 77th in ERA (6.47), 59th in WHIP (1.364), and 64th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.