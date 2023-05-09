How to Watch the White Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will see Jordan Lyles on the mound for the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a four-game series, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 38 total home runs.
- Chicago is 20th in baseball, slugging .389.
- The White Sox rank 18th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
- Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 160 (4.4 per game).
- The White Sox are 23rd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 10.1 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- Chicago has a 5.70 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the second-worst WHIP in the majors (1.529).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (1-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Giolito is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Giolito will try to prolong a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|5/5/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Hunter Greene
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|W 17-4
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|L 12-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
|5/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Brad Keller
|5/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Brady Singer
|5/12/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Brandon Bielak
|5/13/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Hunter Brown
|5/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Hunter Brown
