Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (17-18) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (12-24) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on May 9.
The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (0-2) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (2-4).
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 20 times and won 10, or 50%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 7-5, a 58.3% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- Chicago has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 169.
- The Cubs' 3.22 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|@ Nationals
|L 4-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin
|May 5
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Justin Steele vs Edward Cabrera
|May 6
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Drew Smyly vs Matt Barnes
|May 7
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Hayden Wesneski vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 8
|Cardinals
|L 3-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Miles Mikolas
|May 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jack Flaherty
|May 10
|Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 12
|@ Twins
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Sonny Gray
|May 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Joe Ryan
|May 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
|May 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Framber Valdez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.