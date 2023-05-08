Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (12-23) will visit Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (9-26) at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, May 8, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+105). An 8.5-run total is listed in this contest.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.58 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (-125) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored nine times and won five of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the White Sox have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the White Sox were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Royals have come away with nine wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious eight times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the White Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.