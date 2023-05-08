The Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox, on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Royals have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.

The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have put together a 5-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the White Sox a 58.3% chance to win.

Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times this season for a 19-13-3 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-10 6-13 6-12 6-11 10-17 2-6

