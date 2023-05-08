White Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Monday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (9-26) against the Chicago White Sox (12-23) at Kauffman Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-1) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Royals 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the White Sox have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.
- This season Chicago has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 155 (4.4 per game).
- The White Sox have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Dylan Cease vs Louie Varland
|May 4
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|May 5
|@ Reds
|W 5-4
|Lance Lynn vs Hunter Greene
|May 6
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Nick Lodolo
|May 7
|@ Reds
|W 17-4
|Michael Kopech vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 8
|@ Royals
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Zack Greinke
|May 9
|@ Royals
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 10
|@ Royals
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
|May 11
|@ Royals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Brady Singer
|May 12
|Astros
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Brandon Bielak
|May 13
|Astros
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Hunter Brown
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.