Monday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (9-26) against the Chicago White Sox (12-23) at Kauffman Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-1) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the White Sox have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

This season Chicago has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 155 (4.4 per game).

The White Sox have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule