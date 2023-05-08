Trey Mancini -- hitting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .264 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Mancini has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season (29.0%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 25.8% of his games this year (eight of 31), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

