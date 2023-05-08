On Monday, Tim Anderson (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .268 with five doubles and five walks.
  • Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (10 of 17), with more than one hit six times (35.3%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this year.
  • In four games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (41.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.64).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (48 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering three hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.25), 48th in WHIP (1.306), and 68th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
