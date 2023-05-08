Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Royals
|White Sox vs Royals Odds
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .159.
- In five of 19 games this year (26.3%), Zavala has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Zavala has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.64).
- The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (48 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greinke (1-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old's 5.25 ERA ranks 64th, 1.306 WHIP ranks 48th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 68th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.