The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .159.
  • In five of 19 games this year (26.3%), Zavala has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Zavala has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.64).
  • The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (48 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Greinke (1-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 5.25 ERA ranks 64th, 1.306 WHIP ranks 48th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 68th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.