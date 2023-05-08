The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .159.

In five of 19 games this year (26.3%), Zavala has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Zavala has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once five times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

