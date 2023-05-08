Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-0) against the Marlins.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (25) this season while batting .229 with 16 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Wisdom has recorded a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), including seven multi-hit games (22.6%).
- In nine games this season, he has homered (29.0%, and 8.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Wisdom has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this year (11 of 31), with more than one RBI six times (19.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), with two or more runs five times (16.1%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (73.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (53.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (1-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 69th, 1.661 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.
