Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.298 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Marlins.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .757, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 103rd in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300.
- Hoerner has recorded a hit in 28 of 34 games this season (82.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (38.2%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (11 of 34), with two or more RBI five times (14.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|16 (84.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.79), 74th in WHIP (1.661), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
