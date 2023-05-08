The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.423 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and two RBI) against the Reds.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert leads Chicago with 33 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .496.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
  • Robert is batting .563 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Robert has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 34 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.5% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this year (17.6%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.4% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 44.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (44.4%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.64).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (48 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.25), 48th in WHIP (1.306), and 68th in K/9 (6.2).
