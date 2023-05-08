The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will square off in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game (second in league) while allowing 117.1 per contest (21st in NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

These teams rack up a combined 236.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 233.7 points per game combined, 5.7 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Golden State has covered 38 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 26.5 -115 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -120 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 16.5 -120 17.8 Austin Reaves 13.5 -130 13.0 Rui Hachimura 9.5 -105 11.2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.