The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 2-for-6 with an RBI last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 36 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .422.

He ranks 27th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

In 23 of 33 games this season (69.7%) Happ has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Happ has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (11 of 33), with two or more RBI four times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 12 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings