Player prop bet odds for Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle and others are available when the Miami Heat host the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-105) 8.5 (+110) 3.5 (+115)

Adebayo's 20.4 points per game average is 2.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.

Adebayo has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (9.2) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 6.5 (-125) 5.5 (-115) 1.5 (+175)

The 28.5-point prop bet set for Jimmy Butler on Monday is 5.6 higher than his season scoring average.

He grabs 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Butler has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He has hit 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet total on Monday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-105) 2.5 (-128) 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (-118)

Max Strus' 11.5 points per game is the same as Monday's over/under.

Strus has grabbed 3.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Strus' assist average -- 2.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (1.5).

Strus averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 8.5 (+105) 3.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Monday's over/under for Randle is 23.5 points, 1.6 fewer than his season average.

Randle averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Randle averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than Monday's over/under.

Randle has made 2.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 4.5 (+115) 5.5 (-125) 2.5 (-105)

Jalen Brunson has put up 24 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.5 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

Brunson's per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (4.5).

Brunson's season-long assist average -- 6.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Brunson's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

