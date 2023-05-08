Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Gavin Sheets (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Reds.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .258 with three home runs and six walks.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (17.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has had an RBI in five games this season (21.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in seven games this season (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.64).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 48 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Greinke (1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.25), 48th in WHIP (1.306), and 68th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
