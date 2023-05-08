The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson, who went 0-for-6 last time out, battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Marlins.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .271.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 139th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this season (51.5%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (33.3%).

In 33 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Swanson has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 of 33 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings