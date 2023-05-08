The Chicago Cubs (17-17) host the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) in NL Central play, at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Cubs will look to Marcus Stroman (2-2) against the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (1-1).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.18 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will hand the ball to Stroman (2-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.18 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .199 in seven games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Stroman has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

During seven games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 5.79 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .333 to opposing hitters.

Mikolas has one quality start under his belt this year.

Mikolas will aim to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

The 34-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.79), 74th in WHIP (1.661), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

