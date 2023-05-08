How to Watch the Cubs vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Monday, at 7:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 11th in MLB play with 41 total home runs.
- Chicago is ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .268 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Chicago scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (168 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Cubs are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Cubs strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 14 mark in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.
- Chicago has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).
- The Cubs have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.137).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Stroman is looking to record his third straight quality start in this game.
- Stroman will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Jake Irvin
|5/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|5/5/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Edward Cabrera
|5/6/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Matt Barnes
|5/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Miles Mikolas
|5/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jack Flaherty
|5/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Sonny Gray
|5/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Joe Ryan
|5/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Louie Varland
