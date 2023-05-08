Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Monday.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Cardinals have +125 odds to upset.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been the moneyline favorite 19 total times this season. They've finished 10-9 in those games.

Chicago has gone 4-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Chicago has played in 34 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-19-1).

The Cubs have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 7-8 9-10 8-7 10-13 7-4

