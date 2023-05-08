Monday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (17-17) and the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs coming out on top. Game time is at 7:40 PM on May 8.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (2-2) for the Cubs and Miles Mikolas (1-1) for the Cardinals.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have won 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago is 7-4 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 168.

The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.22).

