Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Cody Bellinger (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .300 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Bellinger is batting .286 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 22.6% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this season (48.4%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), he has scored, and in six of those games (19.4%) he has scored more than once.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.79), 74th in WHIP (1.661), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
