The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a triple) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is batting .248 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Vaughn has picked up a hit in 24 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 14 games this season (41.2%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (20.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 11 of 34 games (32.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 48 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Royals are sending Greinke (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 5.25 ERA ranks 64th, 1.306 WHIP ranks 48th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 68th among qualifying pitchers this season.
