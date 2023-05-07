The Cincinnati Reds (14-19) and Chicago White Sox (11-23) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-0) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (0-3) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

White Sox vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 2.00 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (0-3, 5.97 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (0-3) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.97 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .248 batting average against him.

Kopech has collected two quality starts this season.

Kopech will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds will hand the ball to Ashcraft (2-0) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.00 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .202 in six games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 2.00 ERA ranks sixth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.