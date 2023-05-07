How to Watch the White Sox vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will look to beat Michael Kopech, the Chicago White Sox's starter, on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 35 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with 138 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has a 10.3 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.55) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.519 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kopech (0-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in six innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- He has two quality starts in six chances this season.
- Kopech has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Joe Ryan
|5/3/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Louie Varland
|5/4/2023
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|5/5/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Hunter Greene
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
|5/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Brad Keller
|5/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Brady Singer
|5/12/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Brandon Bielak
