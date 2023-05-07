Sunday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (14-19) and the Chicago White Sox (11-23) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.

The probable pitchers are Graham Ashcraft (2-0) for the Reds and Michael Kopech (0-3) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

White Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 4, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win five times (20.8%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has been victorious four times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (138 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have pitched to a 5.55 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule