The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .269 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Mancini is batting .313 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Mancini has picked up a hit in 20 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 10.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 26.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

