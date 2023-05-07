The Dallas Stars ready for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series.

Stars-Kraken matchup on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL
5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA
3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA
3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL
3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
  • The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
  • In the last 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 35 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
  • The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3%
Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 -
Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2%
Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

