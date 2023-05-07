The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Marlins.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.
  • Hoerner has recorded a hit in 27 of 33 games this season (81.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (39.4%).
  • In 33 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Hoerner has driven in a run in 10 games this year (30.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 48.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Alcantara (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.35 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.