Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nick Madrigal (hitting .174 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Marlins.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .259 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
- In 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), Madrigal has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 23 games this season.
- In four games this season (17.4%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.80 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Alcantara (1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.35), 47th in WHIP (1.274), and 48th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
