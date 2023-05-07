The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa (batting .118 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa is batting .140 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Sosa has had a base hit in seven of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Sosa has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (37 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.