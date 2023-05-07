Joel Embiid NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: 76ers vs. Celtics - May 7
The Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid included, take on the Boston Celtics at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Embiid's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|33.1
|25.6
|Rebounds
|10.5
|10.2
|9.9
|Assists
|3.5
|4.2
|3.2
|PRA
|42.5
|47.5
|38.7
|PR
|38.5
|43.3
|35.5
|3PM
|0.5
|1.0
|0.5
Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, he's put up 19.3% of the 76ers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.1 per contest.
- He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Embiid's 76ers average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.
- The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.
- On the boards, the Celtics have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.
- The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are fifth in the NBA, allowing 11.6 makes per game.
Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/5/2023
|39
|30
|13
|3
|1
|4
|1
|5/3/2023
|27
|15
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4/4/2023
|39
|52
|13
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2/25/2023
|40
|41
|12
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2/8/2023
|39
|28
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10/18/2022
|37
|26
|15
|5
|1
|1
|0
