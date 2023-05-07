Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ian Happ -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 7 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.426) this season, fueled by 34 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- In 22 of 32 games this season (68.8%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Happ has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (46.7%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.80 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Alcantara (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.35 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
