Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hanser Alberto -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Hanser Alberto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Reds Player Props
|White Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Reds
|White Sox vs Reds Odds
|White Sox vs Reds Prediction
Hanser Alberto At The Plate
- Alberto is hitting .182 with a double and two home runs.
- Alberto has had a base hit in five of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Alberto has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 37 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.