Gavin Sheets -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is batting .246 with two home runs and six walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (18.2%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in six of 22 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (37 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 2.00 ERA ranks sixth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
