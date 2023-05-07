Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Eric Hosmer, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer is batting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Hosmer has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, Hosmer has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In four games this year (15.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Alcantara (1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
