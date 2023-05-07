Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .197 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • In 52.9% of his 34 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 34 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Andrus has had an RBI in seven games this season (20.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 34 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (37 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ashcraft (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.00 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 2.00 ERA ranks sixth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
