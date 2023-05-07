Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .197 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- In 52.9% of his 34 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 34 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has had an RBI in seven games this season (20.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 34 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (44.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.00 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 2.00 ERA ranks sixth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
