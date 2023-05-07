Devils vs. Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0. The Devils are favored (-135) against the Hurricanes (+115).
Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Devils Moneyline
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-135
|+115
|-
|BetMGM
|-135
|+115
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-141
|+120
|5.5
Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|How to Watch Devils vs Hurricanes
|Devils vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Hurricanes Player Props
|Devils vs Hurricanes Prediction
Devils vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends
- Carolina has played 43 games this season that ended with over 5.5 goals.
- The Devils have been victorious in 12 of their 22 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (54.5%).
- The Hurricanes have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.
- New Jersey is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- Carolina has played with moneyline odds of +115 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Devils Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jack Hughes
|0.5 (-120)
|1.5 (+170)
|3.5 (-143)
|Dawson Mercer
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-125)
|Jesper Bratt
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-125)
|2.5 (+140)
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+175)
|0.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+105)
|Jordan Staal
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+145)
|-
|Martin Necas
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (-149)
|2.5 (-133)
Devils Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.7
|2.4
|3
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.4
|3.7
|2.1
