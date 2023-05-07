The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .285.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

In 53.1% of his 32 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Swanson has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 games this year (40.6%), including five multi-run games (15.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings