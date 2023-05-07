The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .285.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
  • In 53.1% of his 32 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Swanson has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (40.6%), including five multi-run games (15.6%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.35), 47th in WHIP (1.274), and 48th in K/9 (7.9).
