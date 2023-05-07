How to Watch the Cubs vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez will take the field against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 41 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks seventh in the majors with a .432 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .270 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 164.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .341 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.
- Chicago has pitched to a 3.32 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.158 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Hayden Wesneski (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Wesneski will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Trevor Williams
|5/3/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Jake Irvin
|5/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|5/5/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Edward Cabrera
|5/6/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Matt Barnes
|5/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Miles Mikolas
|5/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jack Flaherty
|5/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Sonny Gray
|5/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Joe Ryan
