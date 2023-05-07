The Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs will play on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Nico Hoerner -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Marlins have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +105.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -125 +105 - - - - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Cubs were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cubs and their opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 games. Chicago games have gone under the point total seven times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 8.4 runs.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 6-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 13 of its 33 chances.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-8 7-8 9-9 8-7 10-12 7-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.