Cubs vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs will play on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Nico Hoerner -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
The favored Marlins have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +105.
Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-125
|+105
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 contests, the Cubs were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cubs and their opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 games. Chicago games have gone under the point total seven times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 8.4 runs.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been victorious in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago is 6-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago's games have gone over the total in 13 of its 33 chances.
- The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-8
|7-8
|9-9
|8-7
|10-12
|7-4
