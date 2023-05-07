Sunday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (17-16) matching up with the Miami Marlins (16-18) at 2:20 PM (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Cubs, who is slightly favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-3) to the mound, while Hayden Wesneski (2-1) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.

This year, Chicago has won six of 11 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (164 total).

The Cubs have the second-best ERA (3.32) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule