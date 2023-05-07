After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .296.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
  • Bellinger has gotten a hit in 22 of 30 games this season (73.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (26.7%).
  • In seven games this year, he has gone deep (23.3%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Bellinger has driven home a run in 14 games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 21 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (80.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.35 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.