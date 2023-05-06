The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7 will feature Xander Schauffele as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 7,538-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Xander Schauffele Insights

Schauffele has finished under par 14 times and posted 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score six times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Schauffele has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Schauffele has a top-20 finish in three consecutive tournaments.

Schauffele hopes to make the cut for the ninth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 14 -9 276 2 20 8 11 $12.2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Schauffele's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 37th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Schauffele last competed at this event in 2021 and finished 14th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The average course Schauffele has played i the last year (7,333 yards) is 205 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par.

He shot well to finish in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at the RBC Heritage, averaging 3.82 strokes on those 44 holes.

Schauffele was better than 85% of the field at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Schauffele carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Schauffele had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of two).

Schauffele had more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that last tournament, Schauffele's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Schauffele ended the RBC Heritage carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Schauffele finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Schauffele Odds to Win: +1600

