The Cincinnati Reds (13-19) host the Chicago White Sox (11-22) on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Nick Lodolo (2-1) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (2-2) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.16 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (2-2, 4.60 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over six games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.

Clevinger is trying to secure his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Clevinger will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Lodolo

The Reds will hand the ball to Lodolo (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 25-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 6.16, a 4.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.728.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Lodolo has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

