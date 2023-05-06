When the Cincinnati Reds (13-19) and Chicago White Sox (11-22) face off at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, May 6, Nick Lodolo will get the call for the Reds, while the White Sox will send Mike Clevinger to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Reds (-125). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.16 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (2-2, 4.60 ERA)

White Sox vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Reds have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with five wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won four of 20 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Luis Robert 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

