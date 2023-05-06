Saturday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (13-19) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (11-22) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Reds will give the nod to Nick Lodolo (2-1, 6.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Mike Clevinger (2-2, 4.60 ERA).

White Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have won in five, or 21.7%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 4-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (135 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

The White Sox have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.55) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule